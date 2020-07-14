All apartments in Minot
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Country Meadows
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Country Meadows

Open Now until 5pm
2016 NW 33rd St · (701) 401-2389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 16

$865

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 1

$870

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 1

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: All units include a single or double garage plus an off street parking lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Meadows have any available units?
Country Meadows has 7 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country Meadows have?
Some of Country Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Country Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Country Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Country Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Country Meadows offers parking.
Does Country Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Meadows have a pool?
No, Country Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Country Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Country Meadows has accessible units.
Does Country Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Meadows has units with air conditioning.
