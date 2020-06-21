Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minot
Find more places like 501 10th ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
501 10th ST NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
501 10th ST NE
501 10th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
501 10th Street Northeast, Minot, ND 58703
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
501 10th ST NE Available 07/01/20 -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5834636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 10th ST NE have any available units?
501 10th ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minot, ND
.
Is 501 10th ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
501 10th ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 10th ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 501 10th ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minot
.
Does 501 10th ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 501 10th ST NE does offer parking.
Does 501 10th ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 10th ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 10th ST NE have a pool?
No, 501 10th ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 501 10th ST NE have accessible units?
No, 501 10th ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 10th ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 10th ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 10th ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 10th ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Southview
2800 7th Street Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE
Minot, ND 58703
Meadows at Woodside
1310 SE 34th Ave
Minot, ND 58701
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast
Minot, ND 58701
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW
Minot, ND 58703
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast
Minot, ND 58701
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Similar Pages
Minot 1 Bedrooms
Minot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with Balcony
Minot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking
Apartments Near Colleges
Minot State University