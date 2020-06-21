Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
3401 15th St NW
3401 15th St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
3401 15th St NW, Minot, ND 58703
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 15th St NW have any available units?
3401 15th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minot, ND
.
Is 3401 15th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3401 15th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 15th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3401 15th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minot
.
Does 3401 15th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3401 15th St NW does offer parking.
Does 3401 15th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 15th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 15th St NW have a pool?
No, 3401 15th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3401 15th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3401 15th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 15th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 15th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 15th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 15th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
