All apartments in Minot
Find more places like 300 9th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
300 9th St SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
300 9th St SE
300 9th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
300 9th Street Southeast, Minot, ND 58701
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
(RLNE4937065)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 9th St SE have any available units?
300 9th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minot, ND
.
Is 300 9th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
300 9th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 9th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 300 9th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minot
.
Does 300 9th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 300 9th St SE does offer parking.
Does 300 9th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 9th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 9th St SE have a pool?
No, 300 9th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 300 9th St SE have accessible units?
No, 300 9th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 9th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 9th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 9th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 9th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
