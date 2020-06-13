/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Collins Ave. 110 Available 07/06/20 Collins Place Apartments - Downtown Mandan! - Located in the heart of the Mandan. Enjoy secured entry, elevator, washer & dryer in-unit, and off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoal Creek in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
2 Units Available
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$620
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Results within 10 miles of Mandan
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$655
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$825
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$625
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
