Mandan, ND
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 PM

601 Meadow Ridge Loop

601 Meadow Ridge Loop · (701) 663-1736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND 58554

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 Building 1 bedroom 1 bathroom · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 Building 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 601 Building 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Building 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door. No need to worry about scraping ice off of your car windows this winter or overheating in the summer, every unit comes with a garage for parking. Tired of going to the laundromat and spending hours of your time waiting on laundry? Wait no more, with in unit washer and dryer you can get your laundry done in the comfort of your home. Find it hard to get yourself to the gym these days? Kick the excuses with a fitness room right at home. Love to cook but never have enough kitchen space? With open concepts, updated appliances, and a plethora of cabinet and counter space, your dream kitchen is just a step away. Small bedrooms cramping your style? These spacious bedrooms are fit for royalty! Never feel claustrophobic in your bathroom again, these sizable bathrooms are made for those busy mornings. Dont wait, find your next home at Meadowridge today! Residents are responsible for electricity. Unfortunately, this is not an animal friendly unit. Prices vary pending bedrooms and layouts! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have any available units?
601 Meadow Ridge Loop has 4 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have?
Some of 601 Meadow Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Meadow Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
601 Meadow Ridge Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Meadow Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mandan.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop does offer parking.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Meadow Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Meadow Ridge Loop has units with air conditioning.
