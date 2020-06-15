All apartments in Mandan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1206 2nd st ne

1206 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1206 2nd Street Northeast, Mandan, ND 58554

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1206 2nd st ne Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath House - Very nice house with a 1 stall attached garage.Fenced in back yard.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3624675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 2nd st ne have any available units?
1206 2nd st ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mandan, ND.
Is 1206 2nd st ne currently offering any rent specials?
1206 2nd st ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 2nd st ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 2nd st ne is pet friendly.
Does 1206 2nd st ne offer parking?
Yes, 1206 2nd st ne does offer parking.
Does 1206 2nd st ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 2nd st ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 2nd st ne have a pool?
No, 1206 2nd st ne does not have a pool.
Does 1206 2nd st ne have accessible units?
No, 1206 2nd st ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 2nd st ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 2nd st ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 2nd st ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 2nd st ne does not have units with air conditioning.
