Village West

4214 9th Ave SW · (833) 338-0301
Location

4214 9th Ave SW, Langdon, ND 58249

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-106 · Avail. Sep 30

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
The Village West Apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartments with convenient features including parking and laundry options. Combine the amenities with a prime location, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village West have any available units?
Village West has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Village West have?
Some of Village West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village West currently offering any rent specials?
Village West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village West pet-friendly?
Yes, Village West is pet friendly.
Does Village West offer parking?
Yes, Village West offers parking.
Does Village West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village West have a pool?
No, Village West does not have a pool.
Does Village West have accessible units?
No, Village West does not have accessible units.
Does Village West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village West has units with dishwashers.
Does Village West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village West has units with air conditioning.
