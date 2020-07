Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Killdeer Highlands offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life. Our apartment community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans rich with amenities such as: full kitchen package with modern appliances and granite countertops, immense counter space, washer and dryer in each unit, large closets, 9-foot ceilings, high-end designer finishes, community room, and private patios and balconies. Call us today and be part of our community!