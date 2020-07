Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage on-site laundry e-payments

Resting on the edge of a beautiful Grand Forks neighborhood, the Roughrider Apartments are the perfect place to call home. You will love the vintage character and extra storage in any of the efficiency, one-, or two-bedroom apartments!