Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Northern Heights! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Northern Heights has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!