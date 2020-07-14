All apartments in Grand Forks
Northern Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Northern Heights

615 1st Avenue North · (701) 401-0902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northern Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to Northern Heights! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Northern Heights has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Outdoor Spaces, Underground Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northern Heights have any available units?
Northern Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Northern Heights have?
Some of Northern Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northern Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Northern Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northern Heights pet-friendly?
No, Northern Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Northern Heights offer parking?
Yes, Northern Heights offers parking.
Does Northern Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northern Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northern Heights have a pool?
No, Northern Heights does not have a pool.
Does Northern Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Northern Heights has accessible units.
Does Northern Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northern Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Northern Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northern Heights has units with air conditioning.

