McEnroe Place VI
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:18 PM

McEnroe Place VI

3941 Garden View Drive · (239) 747-0664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3941 Garden View Drive #309 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3941 Garden View Drive #201 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McEnroe Place VI.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Underground parking, detached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McEnroe Place VI have any available units?
McEnroe Place VI has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does McEnroe Place VI have?
Some of McEnroe Place VI's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McEnroe Place VI currently offering any rent specials?
McEnroe Place VI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McEnroe Place VI pet-friendly?
Yes, McEnroe Place VI is pet friendly.
Does McEnroe Place VI offer parking?
Yes, McEnroe Place VI offers parking.
Does McEnroe Place VI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McEnroe Place VI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McEnroe Place VI have a pool?
No, McEnroe Place VI does not have a pool.
Does McEnroe Place VI have accessible units?
No, McEnroe Place VI does not have accessible units.
Does McEnroe Place VI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McEnroe Place VI has units with dishwashers.
Does McEnroe Place VI have units with air conditioning?
Yes, McEnroe Place VI has units with air conditioning.
