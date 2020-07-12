All apartments in Grand Forks
McEnroe Place V

3841 Garden View Drive · (701) 401-3836
Location

3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3841 Garden View Drive #306 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3841 Garden View Drive #304 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 3841 Garden View Drive #114 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McEnroe Place V.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Assigned Outside Spaces and Garage Spaces Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McEnroe Place V have any available units?
McEnroe Place V has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does McEnroe Place V have?
Some of McEnroe Place V's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McEnroe Place V currently offering any rent specials?
McEnroe Place V is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McEnroe Place V pet-friendly?
Yes, McEnroe Place V is pet friendly.
Does McEnroe Place V offer parking?
Yes, McEnroe Place V offers parking.
Does McEnroe Place V have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McEnroe Place V offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McEnroe Place V have a pool?
No, McEnroe Place V does not have a pool.
Does McEnroe Place V have accessible units?
Yes, McEnroe Place V has accessible units.
Does McEnroe Place V have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McEnroe Place V has units with dishwashers.
Does McEnroe Place V have units with air conditioning?
Yes, McEnroe Place V has units with air conditioning.
