Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Welcome to the Hugo’s Village Townhomes! These beautiful townhomes are conveniently located in the south-side of Grand Forks. With the spotlight on comfort and luxury, each townhome has everything you are looking for in private living. This property includes a heated one- or two-stall garage, a washer and dryer in the unit, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and top of the line finishes. Don’t worry about fussing with lawn care and snow removal. We take care of that for you!