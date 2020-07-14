All apartments in Grand Forks
Find more places like Gateway Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
Gateway Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Gateway Manor

2211 13th Avenue North · (701) 809-0495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 10

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 24

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 11

$910

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you never have to worry about parking. Dogs are welcome, so bring your furry friend home with you!Gateway Manor is conveniently located near UND School of Medicine and Health Science, Ralph Englestad Arena, El Roco Bar & Grill, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, and Highway 2. Gateway Manor is also within walking distance of bike trails and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Manor have any available units?
Gateway Manor has 4 units available starting at $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway Manor have?
Some of Gateway Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway Manor is pet friendly.
Does Gateway Manor offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Manor offers parking.
Does Gateway Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Manor have a pool?
No, Gateway Manor does not have a pool.
Does Gateway Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Gateway Manor has accessible units.
Does Gateway Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gateway Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Gateway Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Vista
325 North 51st Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Valley Home Duplexes
1002 North 23rd Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Desoto Estates 2
3530 S 15th St
Grand Forks, ND 58201
President
210 North 6th Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203

Similar Pages

Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with Parking
Grand Forks Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

East Grand Forks, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity