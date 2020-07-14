Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you never have to worry about parking. Dogs are welcome, so bring your furry friend home with you!Gateway Manor is conveniently located near UND School of Medicine and Health Science, Ralph Englestad Arena, El Roco Bar & Grill, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, and Highway 2. Gateway Manor is also within walking distance of bike trails and walking paths.