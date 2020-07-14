Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

limit: 1

restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.

Dogs fee: $300 rent: $30/month restrictions: Small Dogs Only