Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Gateway

1923 12th Avenue North · (833) 846-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Vehicle Per Unit, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway have any available units?
Gateway has 3 units available starting at $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway have?
Some of Gateway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Gateway offers parking.
Does Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway have a pool?
No, Gateway does not have a pool.
Does Gateway have accessible units?
No, Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway have units with air conditioning?
No, Gateway does not have units with air conditioning.
