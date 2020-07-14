Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Vehicle Per Unit, Street.