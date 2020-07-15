All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Faul 4 Plex

1115 University Avenue · (833) 921-0706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Faul 4 Plex.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
The Faul Apartments offer unique charm with the beautiful crown molding and the preserved woodwork in each of the one- and two-bedroom apartments. Bring your pet and call Faul Apartments home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations. No other pets are allowed at our property.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off Street Parking Behind Units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Faul 4 Plex have any available units?
Faul 4 Plex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Faul 4 Plex have?
Some of Faul 4 Plex's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Faul 4 Plex currently offering any rent specials?
Faul 4 Plex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Faul 4 Plex pet-friendly?
Yes, Faul 4 Plex is pet friendly.
Does Faul 4 Plex offer parking?
Yes, Faul 4 Plex offers parking.
Does Faul 4 Plex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Faul 4 Plex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Faul 4 Plex have a pool?
No, Faul 4 Plex does not have a pool.
Does Faul 4 Plex have accessible units?
No, Faul 4 Plex does not have accessible units.
Does Faul 4 Plex have units with dishwashers?
No, Faul 4 Plex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Faul 4 Plex have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Faul 4 Plex has units with air conditioning.
