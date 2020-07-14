All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Desoto Estates 2

3530 S 15th St · (218) 316-6549
Location

3530 S 15th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 23

$715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Desoto Estates 2.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved garage space, so you never have to worry about parking. Some units even enjoy a private balcony. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Conveniently located on the south-side of Grand Forks, near Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Target. Discovery Elementary and South Middle School are within 2 miles of home! Desoto Estates is also within walking distance of numerous restaurants, baseball/softball complexes, King’s Walk Gold Course, bike trails, and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs
Dogs
rent: $30 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Desoto Estates 2 have any available units?
Desoto Estates 2 has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Desoto Estates 2 have?
Some of Desoto Estates 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Desoto Estates 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Desoto Estates 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Desoto Estates 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 is pet friendly.
Does Desoto Estates 2 offer parking?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 offers parking.
Does Desoto Estates 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Desoto Estates 2 have a pool?
No, Desoto Estates 2 does not have a pool.
Does Desoto Estates 2 have accessible units?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 has accessible units.
Does Desoto Estates 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does Desoto Estates 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Desoto Estates 2 has units with air conditioning.
