Desoto Estates 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage 24hr maintenance

Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved garage space, so you never have to worry about parking. Some units even enjoy a private balcony. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Conveniently located on the south-side of Grand Forks, near Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Target. Discovery Elementary and South Middle School are within 2 miles of home! Desoto Estates is also within walking distance of numerous restaurants, baseball/softball complexes, King’s Walk Gold Course, bike trails, and walking paths.