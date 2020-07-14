All apartments in Grand Forks
Grand Forks, ND
Desoto Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Desoto Estates

3550 S 17th St · (701) 401-5213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Current Promotions Half Off First Month’s Rent with a 12+ month lease!
Location

3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Nov 10

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Desoto Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved garage space, so you never have to worry about parking. Some units even enjoy a private balcony. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Conveniently located on the south-side of Grand Forks, near Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Target. Discovery Elementary and South Middle School are within 2 miles of home! Desoto Estates is also within walking distance of numerous restaurants, baseball/softball complexes, King’s Walk Gold Course, bike trails, and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $30 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Attahed garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Desoto Estates have any available units?
Desoto Estates has a unit available for $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Desoto Estates have?
Some of Desoto Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Desoto Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Desoto Estates is offering the following rent specials: Current Promotions Half Off First Month’s Rent with a 12+ month lease!
Is Desoto Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Desoto Estates is pet friendly.
Does Desoto Estates offer parking?
Yes, Desoto Estates offers parking.
Does Desoto Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Desoto Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Desoto Estates have a pool?
No, Desoto Estates does not have a pool.
Does Desoto Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Desoto Estates has accessible units.
Does Desoto Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Desoto Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Desoto Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Desoto Estates has units with air conditioning.
