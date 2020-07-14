Amenities
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved garage space, so you never have to worry about parking. Some units even enjoy a private balcony. Your well-behaved furry friends are welcome in our pet-friendly community!Conveniently located on the south-side of Grand Forks, near Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Target. Discovery Elementary and South Middle School are within 2 miles of home! Desoto Estates is also within walking distance of numerous restaurants, baseball/softball complexes, King’s Walk Gold Course, bike trails, and walking paths.