Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage gym on-site laundry

Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location. Each of the one, two, and three-bedrooms have features you can't resist, such as the in-home laundry and the extra storage space.