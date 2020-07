Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage on-site laundry e-payments

Nestled on a shaded, tree-lined street in the heart of Grand Forks, Chandler 1866 is a small community of twelve, one-bedroom apartments with the features you are looking for. Laundry and parking options combined with the great location make Chandler 1866 Apartments the perfect place to call home.