Carriage House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Carriage House

2807 17th Ave S · (701) 712-8033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2807 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 11

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 28

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Carriage House Apartment Homes! These one- and two-bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts with a large living and dining area. Our on-site laundry facilities make laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved underground parking space, so you never have to worry about parking. Just off 17th Ave South, Carriage House is located near Apollo Park, Red River High School, Century Elementary School, Altru Hospital, and some of the best dining in the city!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $695
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Underground garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House have any available units?
Carriage House has 2 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carriage House have?
Some of Carriage House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House pet-friendly?
No, Carriage House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Carriage House offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House offers parking.
Does Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House have a pool?
No, Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House have accessible units?
No, Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House has units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage House has units with air conditioning.
