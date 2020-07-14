Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Carriage House Apartment Homes! These one- and two-bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts with a large living and dining area. Our on-site laundry facilities make laundry day a breeze! Your apartment home will come with reserved underground parking space, so you never have to worry about parking. Just off 17th Ave South, Carriage House is located near Apollo Park, Red River High School, Century Elementary School, Altru Hospital, and some of the best dining in the city!