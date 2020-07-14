Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
3531 13th Avenue N. #201
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3531 13th Avenue N. #201
3531 13th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
3531 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3531 13th Avenue N. 201 Available 07/01/20 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4453128)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have any available units?
3531 13th Avenue N. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Forks, ND
.
What amenities does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have?
Some of 3531 13th Avenue N. #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3531 13th Avenue N. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Forks
.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 offers parking.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have a pool?
No, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have accessible units?
No, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3531 13th Avenue N. #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
