Grand Forks, ND
2149 30th Ave S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2149 30th Ave S

2149 30th Avenue South · (218) 227-0000
Location

2149 30th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 bedroom $695/m in Grand Forks with Garage (Heat/WSG paid) · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This building is located at 2149 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
We have attractions nearby including schools, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.
**1 month off and 50' smart TV free with a 12 month lease!!
Description: SPACIOUS 2 bedroom
1 bath
Dishwasher
All Utilities are tenants responsibility
Washer and Dryer in Building
Off street parking
Single Garage
No Pets
Available: Now!!!
CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
RENT: $695 for 2 Bedroom and $795 for 3 Bedroom
Deposit: $300
Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing.
RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc
Email: info@rkakrentals.com
Office: 218-227-0000
_____________________________________________

Also a 3 bedroom available for $830 /M Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 30th Ave S have any available units?
2149 30th Ave S has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2149 30th Ave S have?
Some of 2149 30th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2149 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2149 30th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does 2149 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2149 30th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2149 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 30th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2149 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2149 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2149 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 30th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2149 30th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2149 30th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
