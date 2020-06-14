All apartments in Grand Forks
1710 21st Ave S
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:07 AM

1710 21st Ave S

1710 21st Avenue South · (701) 746-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 21st Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/26/19 4 bedroom 2 bath house
Main floor: 3 bedrooms + full bath
Basement: Large family room, laundry room and bedroom with a 3/4 bath
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn/snow and landscape upkeep
Detached garage
Fenced yard
Deck
Dishwasher
Central air
Washer/dryer included
Pets: 1 cat and 1 dog with $300 per pet deposit. Must be spayed/neutered and over the age of 1 year. Occupancy: Per City Code - No more than 4 adults

Call 701-746-7368 for a showing! Showings available 9:30am-4:00pm M-F by appointment
www.elitend.com for applications, rental criteria & additional property listings
OFFICE: 1005 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS: All potential renters please meet at our office prior to the property viewing and bring a photo ID.

SECURITY DEPOSITS: To secure a property a deposit (equal to 1 month's rent) is required to be paid to hold the property. The property will continue to be shown and offered to perspective tenants until the deposit is received by Elite Property Management LLC. Pet deposits (where a pet is allowed) are $300 per pet.

APPLICATIONS: Each adult over the age of 18 will need to complete an application & pay an application fee of $40.00 per adult. Credit check (600+), criminal background check, income verification and rental history will be completed as part of our application process. Applications available under the "tenant services" tab on our website.

(RLNE4740927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 21st Ave S have any available units?
1710 21st Ave S has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 21st Ave S have?
Some of 1710 21st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 21st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1710 21st Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 21st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 21st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1710 21st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1710 21st Ave S does offer parking.
Does 1710 21st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 21st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 21st Ave S have a pool?
No, 1710 21st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1710 21st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1710 21st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 21st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 21st Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 21st Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 21st Ave S has units with air conditioning.
