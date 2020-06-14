1710 21st Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/26/19 4 bedroom 2 bath house

Main floor: 3 bedrooms + full bath

Basement: Large family room, laundry room and bedroom with a 3/4 bath

Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn/snow and landscape upkeep

Detached garage

Fenced yard

Deck

Dishwasher

Central air

Washer/dryer included

Pets: 1 cat and 1 dog with $300 per pet deposit. Must be spayed/neutered and over the age of 1 year. Occupancy: Per City Code - No more than 4 adults



4 bedroom 2 bath house

Main floor: 3 bedrooms + bathroom

Basement: 1 bedroom, den, family room, laundry room + bathroom

Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn/snow & landscape upkeep

Detached garage

Deck

Yard

Dishwasher

Central air

Washer/dryer included

Pets: 1 cat with $300 pet deposit. Must be spayed/neutered.

Occupancy: Per City Code - no more than 4 adults



Call 701-746-7368 for a showing! Showings available 9:30am-4:00pm M-F by appointment

www.elitend.com for applications, rental criteria & additional property listings

OFFICE: 1005 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201



SHOWING APPOINTMENTS: All potential renters please meet at our office prior to the property viewing and bring a photo ID.



SECURITY DEPOSITS: To secure a property a deposit (equal to 1 month's rent) is required to be paid to hold the property. The property will continue to be shown and offered to perspective tenants until the deposit is received by Elite Property Management LLC. Pet deposits (where a pet is allowed) are $300 per pet.



APPLICATIONS: Each adult over the age of 18 will need to complete an application & pay an application fee of $40.00 per adult. Credit check (600+), criminal background check, income verification and rental history will be completed as part of our application process. Applications available under the "tenant services" tab on our website.



(RLNE4740927)