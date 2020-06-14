1710 21st Ave S

Amenities
Available 07/26/19 4 bedroom 2 bath house
Main floor: 3 bedrooms + full bath
Basement: Large family room, laundry room and bedroom with a 3/4 bath
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn/snow and landscape upkeep
Detached garage
Fenced yard
Deck
Dishwasher
Central air
Washer/dryer included
Pets: 1 cat and 1 dog with $300 per pet deposit. Must be spayed/neutered and over the age of 1 year. Occupancy: Per City Code - No more than 4 adults
