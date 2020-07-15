All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like Windsor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Windsor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

Windsor

402 31st Avenue North · (833) 494-0307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Northport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Northport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 1

$660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
e-payments
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.

Sit back and relax in your new home. The Windsor Apartments will help alleviate the burden of chores with a dishwasher and community laundry room. Extra storage assures you will have a place for all of your belongings. When it gets cold, know your heat and hot water are included and your vehicle is tucked away in your own garage.

Located near Broadway and 32nd Avenue North, the Windsor Apartments in Fargo have the ideal location. Not far from your door, you will find entertainment venues such as Red River Lanes, dining options like the Shack on Broadway, and green parks nearby. There's a little bit of everything you love right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Limited Surface Lot, Single Car Garage, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor have any available units?
Windsor has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor have?
Some of Windsor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor pet-friendly?
No, Windsor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does Windsor offer parking?
Yes, Windsor offers parking.
Does Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor have a pool?
No, Windsor does not have a pool.
Does Windsor have accessible units?
No, Windsor does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Windsor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW
Fargo, ND 58103
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S
Fargo, ND 58103
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir
Fargo, ND 58103
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S
Fargo, ND 58103
Spring
2901 8th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Maybrook
3219 18th St S
Fargo, ND 58104

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity