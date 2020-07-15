Amenities

The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.



Sit back and relax in your new home. The Windsor Apartments will help alleviate the burden of chores with a dishwasher and community laundry room. Extra storage assures you will have a place for all of your belongings. When it gets cold, know your heat and hot water are included and your vehicle is tucked away in your own garage.



Located near Broadway and 32nd Avenue North, the Windsor Apartments in Fargo have the ideal location. Not far from your door, you will find entertainment venues such as Red River Lanes, dining options like the Shack on Broadway, and green parks nearby. There's a little bit of everything you love right around the corner.