Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry dogs allowed e-payments

The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo. From the convenient location to the fact your heat is included in the rent, there's so much to love about living at Luxford Court!



Tucked in a residential neighborhood, the Luxford Court Apartments are conveniently located between Downtown Fargo and the NDSU campus. Family Fare supermarket is a few minutes away to grab groceries for dinner. If you prefer to dine out, you have endless options downtown, or you can travel north to eat at Jimmy John's, Spicy Pie, Herds & Horns, and more!