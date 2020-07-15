All apartments in Fargo
Fargo, ND
Long Island
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Long Island

2402 17th Street South · (833) 219-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 1

$570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Long Island.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day. Bring your cat, and snuggle into the cozy Long Island Apartments, the perfect place to call home.

The Long Island Apartments are perfectly situated in a residential neighborhood between 25th Street and University Drive near a long recreational trail and close to dozens of dining options. Options include Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Ruby Tuesday, and Brunsdale Park is just south, and quick choices such as Happy Joe's Pizza and McDonald's. Hop on Interstate 94 to explore more of Fargo and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Long Island have any available units?
Long Island has 4 units available starting at $570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Long Island have?
Some of Long Island's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Long Island currently offering any rent specials?
Long Island is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Long Island pet-friendly?
Yes, Long Island is pet friendly.
Does Long Island offer parking?
Yes, Long Island offers parking.
Does Long Island have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Long Island offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Long Island have a pool?
No, Long Island does not have a pool.
Does Long Island have accessible units?
No, Long Island does not have accessible units.
Does Long Island have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Long Island has units with dishwashers.
