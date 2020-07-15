Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day. Bring your cat, and snuggle into the cozy Long Island Apartments, the perfect place to call home.



The Long Island Apartments are perfectly situated in a residential neighborhood between 25th Street and University Drive near a long recreational trail and close to dozens of dining options. Options include Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Ruby Tuesday, and Brunsdale Park is just south, and quick choices such as Happy Joe's Pizza and McDonald's. Hop on Interstate 94 to explore more of Fargo and more!