Kingswood
Kingswood

1001 18th Street North · (833) 633-4218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001-05 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1011-08 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1011-05 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingswood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$400
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingswood have any available units?
Kingswood has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingswood have?
Some of Kingswood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingswood currently offering any rent specials?
Kingswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingswood pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingswood is pet friendly.
Does Kingswood offer parking?
Yes, Kingswood offers parking.
Does Kingswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingswood have a pool?
No, Kingswood does not have a pool.
Does Kingswood have accessible units?
No, Kingswood does not have accessible units.
Does Kingswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingswood has units with dishwashers.
