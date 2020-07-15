All apartments in Fargo
Forest Avenue

510 Forest Avenue North · (833) 299-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Northport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-006 · Avail. Aug 1

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 02-004 · Avail. Sep 1

$565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood. Residents love the simple parking and laundry options in addition to being near food and shopping options.

Fall in love with the open floor plans at the Forest Avenue Apartments. Combining value and convenience, these Fargo apartments include community laundry rooms, off street parking with garages available to rent. Your wallet will appreciate that the heat is included.

The Forest Avenue Apartments in Fargo are conveniently located just off of North Broadway. Just around the corner is a stripmall with Hornbacher's grocery store and Anytime Fitness in addition to banks, and nearby Red River Lanes. Not far are Friendship and McKinley Parks, perfect for those nice days when you want to enjoy the fresh air. You'll love the Forest Avenue community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$300
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space, Detached Garage: $90.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Avenue have any available units?
Forest Avenue has 2 units available starting at $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Avenue have?
Some of Forest Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
