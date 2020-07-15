Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking garage on-site laundry e-payments internet access

The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood. Residents love the simple parking and laundry options in addition to being near food and shopping options.



Fall in love with the open floor plans at the Forest Avenue Apartments. Combining value and convenience, these Fargo apartments include community laundry rooms, off street parking with garages available to rent. Your wallet will appreciate that the heat is included.



The Forest Avenue Apartments in Fargo are conveniently located just off of North Broadway. Just around the corner is a stripmall with Hornbacher's grocery store and Anytime Fitness in addition to banks, and nearby Red River Lanes. Not far are Friendship and McKinley Parks, perfect for those nice days when you want to enjoy the fresh air. You'll love the Forest Avenue community!