Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry e-payments

The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.



You'll appreciate the extra storage space and the community laundry at the Essex Apartments. A garage to protect your vehicle from the elements and a dishwasher in the kitchen adds to the convenience and value of your apartment. Bring your cat and snuggle into your new home!



In the heart of Fargo, the Essex Apartments are set in the lovely Prairiewood neighborhood. With nearby parks and golf courses, there's plenty to do outdoors. When you'd rather stay inside, you can enjoy shopping at West Acres Mall down the street, or the wide variety of other shops and dining options along 13th Avenue. You're near a little of bit of everything you need at Essex Apartments.