Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Essex

1522 East Gateway Circle South · (833) 207-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND 58103
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 1

$630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 1

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Essex.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.

You'll appreciate the extra storage space and the community laundry at the Essex Apartments. A garage to protect your vehicle from the elements and a dishwasher in the kitchen adds to the convenience and value of your apartment. Bring your cat and snuggle into your new home!

In the heart of Fargo, the Essex Apartments are set in the lovely Prairiewood neighborhood. With nearby parks and golf courses, there's plenty to do outdoors. When you'd rather stay inside, you can enjoy shopping at West Acres Mall down the street, or the wide variety of other shops and dining options along 13th Avenue. You're near a little of bit of everything you need at Essex Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Essex have any available units?
Essex has 2 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Essex have?
Some of Essex's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Essex currently offering any rent specials?
Essex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Essex pet-friendly?
Yes, Essex is pet friendly.
Does Essex offer parking?
Yes, Essex offers parking.
Does Essex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Essex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Essex have a pool?
No, Essex does not have a pool.
Does Essex have accessible units?
No, Essex does not have accessible units.
Does Essex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Essex has units with dishwashers.
