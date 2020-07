Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities parking garage on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets. Tucked into a residential community in the north part of town, you'll love everything about Crown Court II!



Enjoy the spacious and open layouts of the two bedroom apartments. Featuring convenient features like hookups for a washer and dryer and off street parking and garages for you and your guests make these Fargo apartments a great place to call home. Relax on your balcony or patio while taking in all that your neighborhood has to offer.



Nesteled into a residential neighborhood located between Downtown Fargo and the NDSU Campus puts the Crown Court II Apartments in the perfect spot. You'll love the quick access to downtown's unique shopping and local restaurants. You can make it to class at NDSU or work at Sanford Health in just minutes!