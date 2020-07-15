All apartments in Fargo
Cityside Apartments
Cityside Apartments

202 6th Ave N · (833) 810-0931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
The West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 01-327 · Avail. Sep 1

$510

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 01-322 · Avail. Sep 1

$515

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 01-211 · Avail. Aug 1

$535

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cityside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Controlled Access Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cityside Apartments have any available units?
Cityside Apartments has 4 units available starting at $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Cityside Apartments have?
Some of Cityside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cityside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cityside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cityside Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Cityside Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does Cityside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cityside Apartments offers parking.
Does Cityside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cityside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cityside Apartments have a pool?
No, Cityside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cityside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cityside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cityside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cityside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
