Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cityside Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Controlled Access Surface Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cityside Apartments have any available units?
Cityside Apartments has 4 units available starting at $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
What amenities does Cityside Apartments have?
Some of Cityside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cityside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cityside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.