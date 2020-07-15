Birchwood I

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry e-payments

The Birchwood 1 Apartments offer cozy one bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. From a convenient location off of 13th Avenue to the great amenities including garages, paid heat, and gorgeous natural hardwood floors. Bring your cat, and snuggle into this charming 12-plex apartment community.



Located on the corner of 13th Avenue and South University, the Birchwood 1 Apartments are in a convenient location in a residential neighborhood. To the south, you will find Hornbacher's for a quick stop for groceries and many more shopping and food options. When you travel west, there are more food options including Subway, Caribou Coffee, and Little Caeser's Pizza.