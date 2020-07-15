All apartments in Fargo
Fargo, ND
Birchwood I
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Birchwood I

1350 13th Avenue South · (833) 485-6135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 13th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103
Lewis and Clark

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood I.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Birchwood 1 Apartments offer cozy one bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. From a convenient location off of 13th Avenue to the great amenities including garages, paid heat, and gorgeous natural hardwood floors. Bring your cat, and snuggle into this charming 12-plex apartment community.

Located on the corner of 13th Avenue and South University, the Birchwood 1 Apartments are in a convenient location in a residential neighborhood. To the south, you will find Hornbacher's for a quick stop for groceries and many more shopping and food options. When you travel west, there are more food options including Subway, Caribou Coffee, and Little Caeser's Pizza.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot, Single Car Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood I have any available units?
Birchwood I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchwood I have?
Some of Birchwood I's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood I currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchwood I pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchwood I is pet friendly.
Does Birchwood I offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood I offers parking.
Does Birchwood I have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchwood I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood I have a pool?
No, Birchwood I does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood I have accessible units?
No, Birchwood I does not have accessible units.
Does Birchwood I have units with dishwashers?
No, Birchwood I does not have units with dishwashers.
