Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry

The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage. Chores are easy with a dishwasher and community laundry in addition to laundry hookups in select apartments. Snuggle up with your cat next to the warm fireplace and relax!



The Autumn Chase Apartments are located in a charming residential neighborhood just off of University Drive. These Fargo apartments are near a little bit of everything with Hornbacher's Foods to the south. When you want to go out, enjoy Happy Joe's Pizza, McDonald's, and Burger King to the north. Enjoy the long recreational trail when its nice out. When you want to spend time inside, go bowling at The Bower located just a few blocks away.