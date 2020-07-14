Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Chase.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage. Chores are easy with a dishwasher and community laundry in addition to laundry hookups in select apartments. Snuggle up with your cat next to the warm fireplace and relax!
The Autumn Chase Apartments are located in a charming residential neighborhood just off of University Drive. These Fargo apartments are near a little bit of everything with Hornbacher's Foods to the south. When you want to go out, enjoy Happy Joe's Pizza, McDonald's, and Burger King to the north. Enjoy the long recreational trail when its nice out. When you want to spend time inside, go bowling at The Bower located just a few blocks away.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom); $400 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Garage:: Included in lease.