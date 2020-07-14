All apartments in Fargo
Autumn Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Autumn Chase

Open Now until 7pm
1511 27th Avenue South · (833) 491-0741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-201 · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 02-302 · Avail. Aug 1

$635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 02-104 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage. Chores are easy with a dishwasher and community laundry in addition to laundry hookups in select apartments. Snuggle up with your cat next to the warm fireplace and relax!

The Autumn Chase Apartments are located in a charming residential neighborhood just off of University Drive. These Fargo apartments are near a little bit of everything with Hornbacher's Foods to the south. When you want to go out, enjoy Happy Joe's Pizza, McDonald's, and Burger King to the north. Enjoy the long recreational trail when its nice out. When you want to spend time inside, go bowling at The Bower located just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom); $400 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Garage:: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Chase have any available units?
Autumn Chase has 4 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Chase have?
Some of Autumn Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Chase is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Chase offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Chase offers parking.
Does Autumn Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumn Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Chase have a pool?
No, Autumn Chase does not have a pool.
Does Autumn Chase have accessible units?
No, Autumn Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Chase has units with dishwashers.
