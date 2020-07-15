All apartments in Fargo
Fargo, ND
Auburn II
Auburn II

1847 35th Street South · (833) 415-7954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Prairiewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Oct 1

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Auburn II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.

Spend more time doing the things you love like exploring your neighborhood, or hanging out with friends at home. Save time on chores when you utilize your dishwasher, in home laundry, laundry hookups, or the community laundry. Entertain guests in your spacious living room, or move to the balcony or patio for fresh air. Know that your vehicle is tucked away, sheltered from Fargo's winters in your own garage. Bring your cat, and fall in love with Auburn II Apartments.

On the edge of a South Fargo residential neighborhood, the Auburn II Apartments are located just south of 17th Avenue near Prairiewood Golf Course. Travel west to shop at West Acres Mall, or catch a movie at West Acres Cinema. Head north to grab groceries at Case Wise Foods, or dine o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Auburn II have any available units?
Auburn II has a unit available for $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Auburn II have?
Some of Auburn II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Auburn II currently offering any rent specials?
Auburn II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Auburn II pet-friendly?
Yes, Auburn II is pet friendly.
Does Auburn II offer parking?
Yes, Auburn II offers parking.
Does Auburn II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Auburn II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Auburn II have a pool?
No, Auburn II does not have a pool.
Does Auburn II have accessible units?
Yes, Auburn II has accessible units.
Does Auburn II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Auburn II has units with dishwashers.
