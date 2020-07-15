Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.



Spend more time doing the things you love like exploring your neighborhood, or hanging out with friends at home. Save time on chores when you utilize your dishwasher, in home laundry, laundry hookups, or the community laundry. Entertain guests in your spacious living room, or move to the balcony or patio for fresh air. Know that your vehicle is tucked away, sheltered from Fargo's winters in your own garage. Bring your cat, and fall in love with Auburn II Apartments.



On the edge of a South Fargo residential neighborhood, the Auburn II Apartments are located just south of 17th Avenue near Prairiewood Golf Course. Travel west to shop at West Acres Mall, or catch a movie at West Acres Cinema. Head north to grab groceries at Case Wise Foods, or dine o