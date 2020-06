Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Large two bedroom, corner unit, lots of built in storage, pet friendly, conveniently located near shopping, grocery store, library, schools and parks with off street parking and garages available. Dog park in back yard.

Conveniently located on the corner of Broadway and 28th Avenue. Plenty of green space with front back and side yard, great for pets. Walking distance to shopping, grocery, library, and parks.