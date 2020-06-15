2650 15th St S

Amenities
Video tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XBvcXvFHxUx2c6KaA
3D tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/7HGOEaiI
Condo unit for rent: newer flooring, one stall garage, laundry on site, secured building, Water, sewer, garbage included in rent. Most neighbors are condo owners.
Security deposit: $300
APPLICATION FEE RETURNED UPON LEASE SIGN.
Pet Policy: No pets allowed.
Qualifications: 650+ FICO credit score (or cosigner with 700+ credit score), no felonies, no evictions, monthly income 2x the rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5779755)