Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

2650 15th St S

2650 15th Street South · (701) 404-7858
Location

2650 15th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $525 · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Video tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XBvcXvFHxUx2c6KaA

3D tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/7HGOEaiI

Condo unit for rent: newer flooring, one stall garage, laundry on site, secured building, Water, sewer, garbage included in rent. Most neighbors are condo owners.

Security deposit: $300

APPLICATION FEE RETURNED UPON LEASE SIGN.

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Qualifications: 650+ FICO credit score (or cosigner with 700+ credit score), no felonies, no evictions, monthly income 2x the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 15th St S have any available units?
2650 15th St S has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 15th St S have?
Some of 2650 15th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 15th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2650 15th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 15th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 15th St S is pet friendly.
Does 2650 15th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2650 15th St S does offer parking.
Does 2650 15th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 15th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 15th St S have a pool?
No, 2650 15th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2650 15th St S have accessible units?
No, 2650 15th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 15th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 15th St S has units with dishwashers.
