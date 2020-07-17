Rent Calculator
1239 11th ST N
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1239 11th ST N
1239 11th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1239 11th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4099236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1239 11th ST N have any available units?
1239 11th ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fargo, ND
.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fargo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1239 11th ST N have?
Some of 1239 11th ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1239 11th ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1239 11th ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 11th ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1239 11th ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fargo
.
Does 1239 11th ST N offer parking?
Yes, 1239 11th ST N offers parking.
Does 1239 11th ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 11th ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 11th ST N have a pool?
No, 1239 11th ST N does not have a pool.
Does 1239 11th ST N have accessible units?
No, 1239 11th ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 11th ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 11th ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
