Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5

1209 11 1/2 Street North · (701) 232-8453
Location

1209 11 1/2 Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Garden level 1 bedroom apartment close to NDSU
1 assigned off street parking spaces included in rent
1/2 block East of The TURF.

Controlled access to enter building
Coin Laundry in building

NO smoking, NO pets.
Deposit is 350
Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, Garbage, and WiFi Internet are Included in rent.
Tenant pays Electricity, Cable

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check required:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have any available units?
1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have?
Some of 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 does offer parking.
Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have a pool?
No, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
