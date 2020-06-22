1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5

Amenities
Garden level 1 bedroom apartment close to NDSU
1 assigned off street parking spaces included in rent
1/2 block East of The TURF.
Controlled access to enter building
Coin Laundry in building
NO smoking, NO pets.
Deposit is 350
Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, Garbage, and WiFi Internet are Included in rent.
Tenant pays Electricity, Cable
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check required:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.
Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected.