1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5

on-site laundry pet friendly carport some paid utils internet access range

Garden level 1 bedroom apartment close to NDSU

1 assigned off street parking spaces included in rent

1/2 block East of The TURF.



Controlled access to enter building

Coin Laundry in building



NO smoking, NO pets.

Deposit is 350

Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, Garbage, and WiFi Internet are Included in rent.

Tenant pays Electricity, Cable



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check required:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



