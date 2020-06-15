1121 16th Ave North - Main

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Close to BSA and Fargodome



Main floor: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room

Upper: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen

Each entrance has a deck



2 single stall garages & 2+ off street paved parking spaces included with rent



This unit is heated with Gas forced air furnace.



Tenants pay Heat and electricity, lawn (mower provided), snow (snowblower provided)



Owner pays Sewer, Water, Garbage



Basement: (has two entrances)

one is to a one bedroom apartment - Rented

second is to a shared laundry & utility room



Deposit 1,000 -



No smoking per ND State Law



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



