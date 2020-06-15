All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like 1121 16th Ave North - Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
1121 16th Ave North - Main
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1121 16th Ave North - Main

1121 16th Avenue North · (701) 232-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1121 16th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to BSA and Fargodome

Main floor: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room
Upper: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen
Each entrance has a deck

2 single stall garages & 2+ off street paved parking spaces included with rent

This unit is heated with Gas forced air furnace.

Tenants pay Heat and electricity, lawn (mower provided), snow (snowblower provided)

Owner pays Sewer, Water, Garbage

Basement: (has two entrances)
one is to a one bedroom apartment - Rented
second is to a shared laundry & utility room

Deposit 1,000 -

No smoking per ND State Law

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have any available units?
1121 16th Ave North - Main has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have?
Some of 1121 16th Ave North - Main's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 16th Ave North - Main currently offering any rent specials?
1121 16th Ave North - Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 16th Ave North - Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 16th Ave North - Main is pet friendly.
Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main offer parking?
Yes, 1121 16th Ave North - Main does offer parking.
Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 16th Ave North - Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have a pool?
No, 1121 16th Ave North - Main does not have a pool.
Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have accessible units?
No, 1121 16th Ave North - Main does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 16th Ave North - Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 16th Ave North - Main has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1121 16th Ave North - Main?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N
Fargo, ND 58102
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW
Fargo, ND 58103
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive
Fargo, ND 58102
Spring
2901 8th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103
Long Island
2402 17th Street South
Fargo, ND 58103
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court
Fargo, ND 58102

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity