1121 16th Ave North - Main

Amenities
Close to BSA and Fargodome
Main floor: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room
Upper: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen
Each entrance has a deck
2 single stall garages & 2+ off street paved parking spaces included with rent
This unit is heated with Gas forced air furnace.
Tenants pay Heat and electricity, lawn (mower provided), snow (snowblower provided)
Owner pays Sewer, Water, Garbage
Basement: (has two entrances)
one is to a one bedroom apartment - Rented
second is to a shared laundry & utility room
Deposit 1,000 -
No smoking per ND State Law
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.