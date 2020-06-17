All apartments in Fargo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1110 College Street N - 4

1110 College Street · (701) 232-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 College Street, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome large 1 bed apt! Less than 1 block south of NDSU Library!!
Private exterior entrance on second floor.
Lots of storage in unit. Great Character.
Lots of off street parking with alley access.
NO smoking,
One cat ok with pet agreement and additional $250 deposit
Deposit is $900

Electricity, heat, sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.
All utilities paid by owner

Renters Insurance required

Tenant screening requirements:

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 College Street N - 4 have any available units?
1110 College Street N - 4 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 College Street N - 4 have?
Some of 1110 College Street N - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 College Street N - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 College Street N - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 College Street N - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 College Street N - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 College Street N - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 College Street N - 4 does offer parking.
Does 1110 College Street N - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 College Street N - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 College Street N - 4 have a pool?
No, 1110 College Street N - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 College Street N - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1110 College Street N - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 College Street N - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 College Street N - 4 has units with dishwashers.
