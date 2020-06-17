1110 College Street N - 4

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking microwave

Awesome large 1 bed apt! Less than 1 block south of NDSU Library!!

Private exterior entrance on second floor.

Lots of storage in unit. Great Character.

Lots of off street parking with alley access.

NO smoking,

One cat ok with pet agreement and additional $250 deposit

Deposit is $900



Electricity, heat, sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.

Renters Insurance required



Tenant screening requirements:



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



