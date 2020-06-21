All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like 1109 13th Ave North - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
1109 13th Ave North - 4
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:10 PM

1109 13th Ave North - 4

1109 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1109 13th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Two blocks East of Memorial Union!

Controlled access (key) to enter building
Large 2 bedroom apartment
Bedrooms are approximately 9 x 11 and 10.5 x 11
Middle floor apartment in 6-plex
Coin laundry on site.
2 Assigned off street parking or 1 off street and 1 Garage (garage is $35/mo if available)

NO smoking allowed per ND State Law
Deposit is 500
1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit
No dogs
Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage, WiFi internet included in rent.

Tenant pays Electricity, cable

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check required:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have any available units?
1109 13th Ave North - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have?
Some of 1109 13th Ave North - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 13th Ave North - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1109 13th Ave North - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 13th Ave North - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 does offer parking.
Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have a pool?
No, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 13th Ave North - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 13th Ave North - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo
Fargo, ND 58103
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South
Fargo, ND 58104
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
North Manor
2814 7th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South
Fargo, ND 58104
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead