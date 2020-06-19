1038 College St. N - 2

Amenities
Cozy one bedroom unit w/ Private Entance
2 off street parking space with alley access.
Laundry on site
NO smoking allowed per ND State Law
Deposit is 450
1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit
No dogs
Includes: Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage, WiFi internet, Lawncare and Snow Removal
Tenant pays: Electricity, Heat, cable
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check Criteria:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.