Fargo, ND
1038 College St. N - 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1038 College St. N - 2

1038 College Street · (701) 232-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1038 College Street, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cozy one bedroom unit w/ Private Entance
2 off street parking space with alley access.
Laundry on site

NO smoking allowed per ND State Law
Deposit is 450
1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit
No dogs
Includes: Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage, WiFi internet, Lawncare and Snow Removal

Tenant pays: Electricity, Heat, cable

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check Criteria:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 College St. N - 2 have any available units?
1038 College St. N - 2 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 College St. N - 2 have?
Some of 1038 College St. N - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 College St. N - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1038 College St. N - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 College St. N - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 College St. N - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1038 College St. N - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1038 College St. N - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1038 College St. N - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 College St. N - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 College St. N - 2 have a pool?
No, 1038 College St. N - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1038 College St. N - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1038 College St. N - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 College St. N - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 College St. N - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
