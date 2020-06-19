1038 College St. N - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Cozy one bedroom unit w/ Private Entance

2 off street parking space with alley access.

Laundry on site



NO smoking allowed per ND State Law

Deposit is 450

1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit

No dogs

Includes: Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage, WiFi internet, Lawncare and Snow Removal



Tenant pays: Electricity, Heat, cable



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check Criteria:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



