Fargo, ND
1038 15th Street North - 1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:21 PM

1038 15th Street North - 1

1038 15th Street North · (701) 232-8453
Location

1038 15th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Blocks from NDSU!
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment
Garden Level
Across the street from T-Lofts and Johnson Park soccer fields
Controlled Access to building

Coin laundry on site.
2 assigned off street parking spaces included

NO smoking allowed per ND State Law
Deposit is 500
1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit
No dogs
Includes: Heat, Hot Water, WiFi internet, Sewer, Water, and Garbage

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check required:

1. No sex offenders, no felons (assault, violence of any kind)
2. Monthly income of 3 times the rent -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous work history -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have any available units?
1038 15th Street North - 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have?
Some of 1038 15th Street North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 15th Street North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1038 15th Street North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 15th Street North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 15th Street North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1038 15th Street North - 1 offers parking.
Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 15th Street North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1038 15th Street North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1038 15th Street North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 15th Street North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 15th Street North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
