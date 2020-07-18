1038 15th Street North - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Blocks from NDSU!

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment

Garden Level

Across the street from T-Lofts and Johnson Park soccer fields

Controlled Access to building



Coin laundry on site.

2 assigned off street parking spaces included



NO smoking allowed per ND State Law

Deposit is 500

1 cat ok with pet agreement and $250 non-refundable pet deposit

No dogs

Includes: Heat, Hot Water, WiFi internet, Sewer, Water, and Garbage



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check required:



1. No sex offenders, no felons (assault, violence of any kind)

2. Monthly income of 3 times the rent -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous work history -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 -OR- Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.