1026 NP Avenue - 404

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue.



In 1938, the Great Depression ends. The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery companies yielded many job opportunities for the community.



In 2013, 1026 NP Avenue, LLC purchased the building and began the historic preservation process.



In 2015, construction on the residential side of The Historic Union was complete.



The Historic Union is a Fargo landmark featuring an upscale, industrial look and feel that you can call home. The complex offers modern loft apartment homes that honor the historic characteristics of the building, including exposed ceilings, beams and original brick.



Our building offers 13' ceilings in each unit, polished cement floors, exposed brick walls, a fitness room, a community room, private outdoor parking, indoor parking, and an industrial feel. We cover your water, sewer, garbage, and internet. You are responsible for electric (which includes heat).



As a sign of appreciation to our tenants, we have fresh coffee delivered on alternating Monday mornings (we know Mondays can be a struggle)!



We are very hands on and have frequent contact with our tenants, even if it is just a quick "hello" when passing in the hallway. We also have on-site maintenance and resident manager. We are located on the western edge of Downtown Fargo.



www.thehistoricunion.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheHistoricUnion/

https://www.instagram.com/thehistoricunion/



