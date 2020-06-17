All apartments in Fargo
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:01 AM

1026 NP Avenue - 404

1026 Northern Pacific Avenue · (701) 219-3587
Location

1026 Northern Pacific Avenue, Fargo, ND 58102
Downtown Fargo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue.

In 1938, the Great Depression ends. The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery companies yielded many job opportunities for the community.

In 2013, 1026 NP Avenue, LLC purchased the building and began the historic preservation process.

In 2015, construction on the residential side of The Historic Union was complete.

The Historic Union is a Fargo landmark featuring an upscale, industrial look and feel that you can call home. The complex offers modern loft apartment homes that honor the historic characteristics of the building, including exposed ceilings, beams and original brick.

Our building offers 13' ceilings in each unit, polished cement floors, exposed brick walls, a fitness room, a community room, private outdoor parking, indoor parking, and an industrial feel. We cover your water, sewer, garbage, and internet. You are responsible for electric (which includes heat).

As a sign of appreciation to our tenants, we have fresh coffee delivered on alternating Monday mornings (we know Mondays can be a struggle)!

We are very hands on and have frequent contact with our tenants, even if it is just a quick "hello" when passing in the hallway. We also have on-site maintenance and resident manager. We are located on the western edge of Downtown Fargo.

www.thehistoricunion.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheHistoricUnion/
https://www.instagram.com/thehistoricunion/

Virtual Tours!
1 Bedroom: https://youtu.be/lnRTzDwvEJ8
2 Bedroom: https://youtu.be/AwOp_eR6pKg
Fitness Room: https://youtu.be/D_uAPPK8NQk
Community Room: https://youtu.be/BXg3tooCSxg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have any available units?
1026 NP Avenue - 404 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have?
Some of 1026 NP Avenue - 404's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 NP Avenue - 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1026 NP Avenue - 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 NP Avenue - 404 pet-friendly?
No, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 does offer parking.
Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have a pool?
No, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have accessible units?
Yes, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 has accessible units.
Does 1026 NP Avenue - 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 NP Avenue - 404 has units with dishwashers.
