1020 8th Avenue North - 1

Character 2 bedroom between NDSU main campus and NDSU Downtown campus.

located between University Dr N and 10th Street North for easy access to MAT Bus routes

One block from Family Fair on University

Warm Colors, ceiling fans, Dishwasher,

Security Entry building

large 2 bedroom apartment - Garden level (5 steps below grade)

Living room 11.5' x 17'

Dining room 6.5' x 10

bedrooms are 12.5' x 11.5' and 10' x 11' - large closets in both

linen closet in and by bathroom

additional storage closet in hallway outside of the apartment

Full bathroom

Garage Included w/ rent!



Coin laundry on site.

NO smoking, NO pets.

Deposit is 450

Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.

Tenant pays Electricity, cable/internet



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)