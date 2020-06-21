All apartments in Fargo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1020 8th Avenue North - 1

1020 8th Avenue North · (701) 232-8453
Location

1020 8th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Character 2 bedroom between NDSU main campus and NDSU Downtown campus.
located between University Dr N and 10th Street North for easy access to MAT Bus routes
One block from Family Fair on University
Warm Colors, ceiling fans, Dishwasher,
Security Entry building
large 2 bedroom apartment - Garden level (5 steps below grade)
Living room 11.5' x 17'
Dining room 6.5' x 10
bedrooms are 12.5' x 11.5' and 10' x 11' - large closets in both
linen closet in and by bathroom
additional storage closet in hallway outside of the apartment
Full bathroom
Garage Included w/ rent!

Coin laundry on site.
NO smoking, NO pets.
Deposit is 450
Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.
Tenant pays Electricity, cable/internet

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1020 8th Avenue North - 1 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 1020 8th Avenue North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 8th Avenue North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 8th Avenue North - 1 has units with dishwashers.
