1020 8th Avenue North - 1

Amenities
Character 2 bedroom between NDSU main campus and NDSU Downtown campus.
located between University Dr N and 10th Street North for easy access to MAT Bus routes
One block from Family Fair on University
Warm Colors, ceiling fans, Dishwasher,
Security Entry building
large 2 bedroom apartment - Garden level (5 steps below grade)
Living room 11.5' x 17'
Dining room 6.5' x 10
bedrooms are 12.5' x 11.5' and 10' x 11' - large closets in both
linen closet in and by bathroom
additional storage closet in hallway outside of the apartment
Full bathroom
Garage Included w/ rent!
Coin laundry on site.
NO smoking, NO pets.
Deposit is 450
Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.
Tenant pays Electricity, cable/internet
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)