Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher furnished bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to West River at Dickinson! Our North Dakota community sits in a scenic location close to Dickinson State University with lovely views of Patterson Lake, Dickinson City Trails, and the Heart River Golf Course that are all nearby. You’ll find a comfortable atmosphere while still living in a residential area with nearby dining, shopping, healthcare, and parks.



Each of our one, two, or three bedroom apartments come with fantastic amenities to make your life all the easier - full-size washer and dryers, air conditioning, island kitchens and large closets. Within the community, you’ll find that we’re pet friendly, provide emergency maintenance and have a professionally managed and friendly on-site staff, and we accept online rental payments!



