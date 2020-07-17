729 28th St West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath House - Located in North Dickinson, this beautiful single family home is ready for a new resident. Features include: W/D in unit, beautiful fenced back yard, nice deck, central air, attached single car garage and pets allowed upon approval with additional fees and deposit. Rent is $1650 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application. Resident will pay all utilities. Call us today and schedule a time to view - Heart River Property - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals....Affordable Pricing!!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5926452)