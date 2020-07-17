All apartments in Dickinson
Find more places like 729 28th St West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dickinson, ND
/
729 28th St West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

729 28th St West

729 28th Street West · (701) 483-1154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

729 28th Street West, Dickinson, ND 58601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 729 28th St West - 729 · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath House - Located in North Dickinson, this beautiful single family home is ready for a new resident. Features include: W/D in unit, beautiful fenced back yard, nice deck, central air, attached single car garage and pets allowed upon approval with additional fees and deposit. Rent is $1650 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application. Resident will pay all utilities. Call us today and schedule a time to view - Heart River Property - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals....Affordable Pricing!!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5926452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 28th St West have any available units?
729 28th St West has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 28th St West have?
Some of 729 28th St West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 28th St West currently offering any rent specials?
729 28th St West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 28th St West pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 28th St West is pet friendly.
Does 729 28th St West offer parking?
Yes, 729 28th St West offers parking.
Does 729 28th St West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 28th St West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 28th St West have a pool?
No, 729 28th St West does not have a pool.
Does 729 28th St West have accessible units?
No, 729 28th St West does not have accessible units.
Does 729 28th St West have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 28th St West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 28th St West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 28th St West has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 729 28th St West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West
Dickinson, ND 58601

Apartments Near Colleges

Dickinson State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity