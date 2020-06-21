All apartments in Dickinson
Find more places like 247 B St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dickinson, ND
/
247 B St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

247 B St

247 B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

247 B Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! 247 B St - Great home neat and clean! Ready for you today! Water sewer garbage included. Off street parking.

(RLNE5835396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 B St have any available units?
247 B St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dickinson, ND.
Is 247 B St currently offering any rent specials?
247 B St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 B St pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 B St is pet friendly.
Does 247 B St offer parking?
Yes, 247 B St does offer parking.
Does 247 B St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 B St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 B St have a pool?
No, 247 B St does not have a pool.
Does 247 B St have accessible units?
No, 247 B St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 B St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 B St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 B St have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 B St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West
Dickinson, ND 58601

Apartments Near Colleges

Dickinson State University