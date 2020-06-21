Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dickinson
Find more places like 247 B St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dickinson, ND
/
247 B St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
247 B St
247 B Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
247 B Street, Dickinson, ND 58601
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! 247 B St - Great home neat and clean! Ready for you today! Water sewer garbage included. Off street parking.
(RLNE5835396)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 B St have any available units?
247 B St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dickinson, ND
.
Is 247 B St currently offering any rent specials?
247 B St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 B St pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 B St is pet friendly.
Does 247 B St offer parking?
Yes, 247 B St does offer parking.
Does 247 B St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 B St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 B St have a pool?
No, 247 B St does not have a pool.
Does 247 B St have accessible units?
No, 247 B St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 B St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 B St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 B St have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 B St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West
Dickinson, ND 58601
Apartments Near Colleges
Dickinson State University